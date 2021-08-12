BWI Daily: Penn State safety battle update with Greg Pickel

On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr, along with reporter Greg Pickel, take a look at the most anticipated battle in training camp for the Penn State football team: Who will start opposite of Jaquan Brisker at safety?

The pair first discuss their initial thoughts of practice and what they've seen so far in camp in 2021, specifically how much it contrasts with 2020.

From there they get into the surprise of camp so far, safety Tyler Rudolph, and how the head coach describes his practices so far. You also hear in his own words how Franklin has seen the safety competition to date.