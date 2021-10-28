BWI Daily: Penn State Practice Observations and Ohio State Preview

Penn State opened up practice to media availability on Wednesday night and senior editor Nate Bauer was there to take in the sights and sounds.

He joins host Thomas Frank Carr to discuss what he saw and his thoughts about it. They discuss:

- The absence of backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson

- Penn State's focus on the running game

- The offensive line, where it is now, and where it needs to go.

They take a good amount of time talking about the Penn State offensive line and how we got to its current personality this season.

T-Frank and Nate also discuss the situation on the right side of the line where Juice Scruggs and Mike Miranda flipped positions late in the game against Illinois. From there, they focus on the game this weekend against Ohio State.

T-Frank and Nate go back and forth on Penn State's ability to score with the Buckeyes as well as the Nittany Lions' ability to stop Ohio State's attack.

Finally, T-Frank gives a path to Penn State being able to compete with Ohio State and the game plan he'd use on Saturday.