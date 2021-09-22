BWI Daily: Penn State hoops lands big commit, Franklin talks officiating
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball is on a recruiting hot streak, having earned another commitment on Saturday with more potentially on the way.
BWI Daily host Thomas Frank-Carr is joined by staff writer David Eckert, who breaks down his conversation with Kebba Njie — the newest member of Penn State's 2022 class.
T-Frank and David also get into the general outlook of Penn State basketball from a recruiting standpoint: Can Micah Shrewsberry recruit well enough to turn this program into something bigger?
They close by discussing Penn State head football coach James Franklin, and his "interpretations" of some of the officiating decisions made in the Nittany Lions' win over Auburn.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
