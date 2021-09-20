BWI Daily: Penn State football sets elite pace for secondary through Week 3
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-0 and have defeated two top 25 football teams to get there.
The team sits at 6th in the nation and is poised to be a contender in 2021 thanks to stellar play from several key areas.
The clear strength of the team, according to host Thomas Frank Carr, is the secondary. The Penn State coverage unit, led by All-American candidate Jaquan Brisker has been playing at a level that Penn State fans have not seen from the Nittany Lions under James Franklin.
T-Frank takes you through the metrics, player and rankings that back up that assertion.
Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
