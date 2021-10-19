BWI Daily: Penn State football second half predictions
BWI staff writer David Eckert joins Thomas Frank Carr on the Tuesday edition of the BWI Daily Podcast to make some predictions as we look toward the second half of the season.
The duo analyzes how the Nittany Lions can handle the season-ending injury suffered by PJ Mustipher, predict Sean Clifford's return date and give a record prediction for the rest of the season.
They also take a look at what the Nittany Lions are up against this Saturday when Illinois comes to town.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
