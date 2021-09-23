BWI Daily: Penn State football practice observations, outlook, and mailbag

Penn State football faces Villanova on Saturday at noon and BWI senior editor Nate Bauer is back on the BWI Daily edition to talk about his observations of the team this week, and thus far this season with host Thomas Frank Carr.

They discuss:

- The observable difference between backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson and starter Sean Clifford during drills, as well as the effect that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has had on both of them.

- They also look at the depth and rotation that Penn State has been lacking so far this season through the first month of play and how that might change this weekend.

- Nate and T-Frank also get into which players have stood out so far and why it's important that those particular players have done so.

- Then they get into some mailbag questions provided on Twitter including "Will Kalen King replace Tariq Castro-Fields?" and "Should Penn State fans be worried about the low sack total through three games"

Finally they wrap up with a discussion about the offensive line and the path forward for that unit.