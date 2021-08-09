BWI Daily: Penn State football practice impressions with Nate Bauer

Penn State opened its doors to the Lasch Football Complex for the media Saturday for the program's annual preseason media day practice.

With training camp now under way, what were some of the top storylines to come out of Saturday's event and the practice later that afternoon?

In today's episode of the BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr is joined by Nate Bauer to discuss those topics, as well as:

- Thoughts on the Nittany Lions' situation at quarterback

- Impressions of new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich

- The potential impact of defensive end Adisa Isaac missing the season to injury