BWI Daily: Latest on WR Omari Evans and Week 5 Best Bets

Penn State's Class of 2022 is already loaded, and BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is back on the BWI Daily Edition to talk about yet another player who's projected to the class in the coming days.

T-Frank and Ryan discuss the class, what's left and how Penn State can keep adding players going forward. T-Frank also asks if it's wise for Penn State to take players that are ready to commit now, knowing they may have to make tough decisions with some higher-rated prospects down the line.

Ryan and T-Frank also get into the Class of 2023 and how it's started for James Franklin and his staff. They get into the players committed and how those players are positioned to help the staff recruit others down the line.

From there they get into this week's action and some notable prospects who will be attending the game against Indiana. Ryan gives several names to keep an eye on moving forward.

Finally they get into Ryan's Best Bets and what he's playing this weekend. The games include: Michigan at Wisconsin, Ole Miss at Alabama, Army at Ball State, Arizona at UCLA and of course Indiana at Penn State.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.