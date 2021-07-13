BWI Daily: July 13 - Drew Allar Elite 11 evaluation
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr examines the recent performance of Penn State Class of 2022 quarterback Drew Allar at the Elite 11.
Where do the prospect's mechanics stand as he nears his senior season at Medina? T. Frank has the complete breakdown.
Make sure, if available, to watch this edition of the podcast as it includes a complete video breakdown.
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
