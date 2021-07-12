BWI Daily: July 12 - Lonnie White Jr., Drew Shelton, more verbals?

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr kicks off the week with a podcast tackling the latest topics in Penn State sports, including the latest on Lonnie White Jr. as his future decisions will take shape in the MLB draft as soon as Monday.

Other topics on today's episode:

- Drew Shelton's decision to leave IMG Academy.

- Recapping the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022 run of recruiting success

- More verbal commitments on the way this week?