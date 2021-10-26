BWI Daily: James Franklin rumors, OSU lines and more

Penn State football head coach James Franklin has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks in regard to his future.

In the latest edition of the BWI Daily Podcast, host Thomas Frank Carr is joined by David Eckert to discuss Franklin's future.

The two also break down whether a path to victory exists for the Nittany Lions against No. 5 Ohio State this week, and talk about the betting line for the game.

Finally, T-Frank and David get into Penn State basketball and Penn State hockey, with plenty to discuss with both of those programs.