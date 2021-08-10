BWI Daily: Instincts and the Penn State interception problem (and the fix)

The Penn State Nittany Lions have no doubt been a successful program under James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

But one area that they have lacked consistency is getting the football from the opposing offense.

Today, BWI Daily host Thomas Frank Carr takes a look at how instincts play into this dynamic and what Penn State can do to fix that...if they can. He talks to several key players in the secondary including Jaquan Brisker to Tariq Castro-Fields, as well as coaches Terry Smith and Anthony Poindexter to see where they think instincts are and where they come from.

Finally he takes what he learns and comes up with an answer as to what instincts are and how you can make plays on defense. Or at least, as much as we can understand something so intangible.