 BWI Daily Podcast: Instincts and the Penn State football interception problem (and how to fix it)
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 17:33:14 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Instincts and the Penn State interception problem (and the fix)

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue-White Illustrated
The Penn State Nittany Lions have no doubt been a successful program under James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

But one area that they have lacked consistency is getting the football from the opposing offense.

Today, BWI Daily host Thomas Frank Carr takes a look at how instincts play into this dynamic and what Penn State can do to fix that...if they can. He talks to several key players in the secondary including Jaquan Brisker to Tariq Castro-Fields, as well as coaches Terry Smith and Anthony Poindexter to see where they think instincts are and where they come from.

Finally he takes what he learns and comes up with an answer as to what instincts are and how you can make plays on defense. Or at least, as much as we can understand something so intangible.

Penn State Nittany Lions senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields intercepted Michigan in 2019.
Penn State senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields had an interception against Michigan in 2019. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.

Check out our latest episode below:

VIDEO PODCAST:

AUDIO PODCAST: 

