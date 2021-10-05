BWI Daily: How should Penn State football attack Iowa QB Spencer Petras?
The No. 4 Penn State football program takes on No. 3 Iowa Saturday in a marquee matchup between the two storied programs.
While both teams are undefeated heading into the game, what do we know about the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback, Spencer Petras?
Thomas Frank Carr, a film analyst and host of the BWI Daily Edition, has reviewed his tape this year and is ready to let you know what Petras is good at and how he's operated the classic Iowa attack under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
T-Frank breaks Petras' game down by:
-Throws underneath
-Throws to the middle of the field
-Deep attempts
-General aggression with the football
-Play under pressure
T-Frank also takes a look at the game plans that the Iowa offense has faced so far this season and how successful they were in slowing down the Hawkeyes offense before giving his interpretation of how Penn State can implement some of those nuggets on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium on FOX.
Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook