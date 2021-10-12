BWI Daily: How can Penn State fix its rushing attack?

How can Penn State fix its rushing attack during the bye week ahead of the second half of the season?

Film analyst and host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr is back with a breakdown of the Nittany Lions' offensive line and the problems that have been surfacing this season in the running game.

With the uncertainty of starting quarterback Sean Clifford's status going forward, the Penn State Nittany Lions will need to get every ounce of productivity out of their offense in the event they need to support backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson for an extended period of time. To do that, the offensive line will have to block better for the ground game.

T-Frank takes you through several levels of looking at the five-man unit up front, and that includes:

-How they were constructed to start the season and why.

-How the interior of the offensive line is very different from the tackles

-How each unit excels in a specific scheme of blocking, but maybe not all of them

-Who is playing well and in what scheme

-How he would try to blend those two better by simplifying some key aspects of the running game

-Taking a look at other players who could play and replace struggling starters

-Moving players to better suit their skills and schemes

Finally, T-Frank wraps up by taking a look at the potential offense as a whole and how it would have to change with Roberson under center.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.