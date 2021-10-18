BWI Daily: Five players who need to step up for Penn State football

Fresh off the bye week, the Penn State Nittany Lions football program faces Illinois for a homecoming game at Beaver Stadium to start the stretch run of the 2021 season.

Host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr, gives you five players he thinks need to step up and play well in the meat of the Big Ten East schedule in order for Penn State to have a chance at finishing the season the way they started it.

His list includes:

5. Coziah Izzard

4. Brandon Smith

3. Brenton Strange

2. A running back

1. One particular receiver you might not expect.

Watch or listen at the links below: