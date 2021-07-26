BWI Daily: Five Penn State football players poised for a breakout season

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank breaks down the five players he sees on Penn State's roster primed and ready for a breakout performance during the 2021 season. Breaking down each player's past history and usage patterns on defense and offense, along with some other facts of note, this is where it's going to start if Penn State hopes to fulfill its aspirations for the season ahead.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more: