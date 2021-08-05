 BWI Daily Podcast: Five important Class of 2023 prospects for the Penn State Nittany Lions
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-05 12:47:08 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Five Class of 2023 prospects for Penn State fans to know

Thomas Frank Carr & Ryan Snyder
Blue White Illustrated
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as audio and video.

In today's episode, T-Frank and BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder look at five important Class of 2023 prospects for Nittany Lion fans to keep an eye on this fall.

The players discussed include:

- CB Lamont Payne from Chartiers Valley outside Pittsburgh. Payne took three visits to Penn State this summer and should be back on campus in the fall.

- WR Rodney Gallagher from Laurel Highlands in Uniontown, Pa. A two-sport athlete, Gallagher is considered a top 100 prospect in football, but also has serious interest from major Division I basketball programs.

- LB Josiah Trotter from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. He visited twice this summer.

- OL Luke Montgomery from Findlay High School in Ohio. Montgomery already has over 30 scholarship offers and has taken two trips to Penn State.

- Ath. Nykoles Harbor from Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. Another versatile athlete who has put up some very impressive track times this spring and summer.

Join T-Frank and Ryan for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:

VIDEO PODCAST:

AUDIO PODCAST: 

NOT WORKING? DOWNLOAD AUDIO FILE HERE TO LISTEN

{{ article.author_name }}