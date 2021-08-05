BWI Daily: Five Class of 2023 prospects for Penn State fans to know
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as audio and video.
In today's episode, T-Frank and BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder look at five important Class of 2023 prospects for Nittany Lion fans to keep an eye on this fall.
The players discussed include:
- CB Lamont Payne from Chartiers Valley outside Pittsburgh. Payne took three visits to Penn State this summer and should be back on campus in the fall.
- WR Rodney Gallagher from Laurel Highlands in Uniontown, Pa. A two-sport athlete, Gallagher is considered a top 100 prospect in football, but also has serious interest from major Division I basketball programs.
- LB Josiah Trotter from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. He visited twice this summer.
- OL Luke Montgomery from Findlay High School in Ohio. Montgomery already has over 30 scholarship offers and has taken two trips to Penn State.
- Ath. Nykoles Harbor from Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. Another versatile athlete who has put up some very impressive track times this spring and summer.
Join T-Frank and Ryan for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
