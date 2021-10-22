BWI Daily: Discussing a new FutureCast and Ryan's best CFB bets

The Penn State football coaching staff is busy preparing for Illinois, but we start with some recruiting talk on today's episode of the BWI Daily Edition.

Rivals recruiting insider Ryan Snyder has placed a FutureCast for a player in the Class of 2023 that will be attending the game this weekend, Joey Schlaffer. Ryan explains why, and host of the Daily Edition and film analyst for Blue White Illustrated, Thomas Frank Carr, also gives his thoughts about what he's seen on film from the junior tight end from Reading.

Penn State will host other prospects to know for Saturday's Noon kick. Three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller will be in attendance and is a player that is being pursued by a number of top schools in the country. Why is he a three-star? Is he a top prospect for Penn State in the next cycle? Ryan tells you what he knows about the recruitment to date.

From there, Ryan and T-Frank move on to the rumors about James Franklin possibly leaving Penn State, which continue to swirl with several top jobs open across the nation. Ryan gives his thoughts on the situation, his opinion on whether Franklin will leave, and whether or not it is impacting recruiting. Ryan also gives an update on some rumors and news about prospects that have shown interest in going elsewhere since committing to Penn State.

After that discussion, T-Frank asks about the opposite, as several highly ranked players have de-committed from other top programs. How much space is left, and are there any players with mutual interest?

Finally they wrap up with Ryan Snyder's Best Bets of the Week. Ryan is coming off of a 4-3 week, is 19-19 on the year, and is trending in the right direction. Here are this week's games:

LSU AT OLE MISS (-7)

OKLAHOMA STATE AT IOWA STATE (-7)

OKLAHOMA (-38.5) AT KANSAS

CLEMSON AT PITT (-3)

WAKE FOREST (-3) AT ARMY

ILLINOIS AT PENN STATE (-23.5)