BWI Daily: Digging into PSU’s quarterback situation, Roberson at Iowa

It's been widely known that the Penn State Nittany Lions were thin at quarterback.Transfers over the past three seasons have led to just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, led by senior Sean Clifford.

The worst possible scenario happened on Saturday, and Clifford went down with an injury, not to return at Iowa. His backup, Ta'Quan Roberson, played poorly in the game, completing just seven passes for less than 50 yards.

How did Penn State get into the situation where their backup quarterback was so ill prepared?

BWI Daily host Thomas Frank Carr delves into the situations surrounding college football, rather than the team itself, to try and find reasons why James Franklin and his staff would not be able to prepare their backup to be more effective. He examines practice rules, time limits, padded practice limits, and more as well as the expectations of Roberson as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019.

While there may not be a reason that Penn State fans are happy with, T-Frank points out the circumstances that led to his play on Saturday

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.