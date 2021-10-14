BWI Daily: Controversy, injuries, and post-practice update with Nate Bauer

The storylines around Penn State and Iowa's game on Saturday continue to swirl as James Franklin responded to insinuations that his team was faking injuries during the loss on Saturday.

Host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr and BWI senior editor Nate Bauer bring you their impressions of James Franklin's comments, along with some of the specific comments he made last night.

Nate also brings up the idea that the days of decorum for opposing teams may be behind us in sports. Is that the case? T-Frank thinks otherwise.

James Franklin revealed the status of some players last night, but left others with a hint as to where they might be in their injury process, specifically starting quarterback Sean Clifford. They also discuss what they saw from practice and specifically about backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson and his abilities that were on display as the main guy in front of the media.

From there, they talk about Mike Yurcich's interactions with him over time, and how they may have changed this week. T-Frank tells you what he saw when not paying attention to the quarterbacks, and what his interpretations of some of Franklin's answers mean for the team going forward.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.