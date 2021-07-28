 BWI Daily Podcast: Penn State Nittany Lions football, conference realignment, and NIL, Part II
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-28 12:18:51 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Conference Realignment and NIL Pt. 2

Thomas Frank Carr
BWI Contributor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank discusses the impact of NIL and the shifting world of conference realignment and, most important, what it all means for college football moving forward.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:

VIDEO PODCAST:

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

AUDIO PODCAST:

NOT WORKING? DOWNLOAD AUDIO FILE HERE TO LISTEN

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}