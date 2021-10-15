 Penn State Football Friday podcast: James Franklin and assistant coaches hit the road to recruit, plus Ryan's best bets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-15 12:19:38 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Bye Week Recruiting Trips and Ryan Snyder‘s Best Bets

Thomas Frank Carr, Ryan Snyder
Blue White Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The BWI Daily Edition wraps up on Friday as it always does with Rivals recruiting insider Ryan Snyder.

This week he tells host Thomas Frank Carr where the Penn State coaching staff will be recruiting during their bye week from Big 10 competition. It's an expansive list that Ryan includes mentioning most of the commits in the Class of 2022 as well as priority players in 2023 through 2025. Ryan himself will be on the road Friday heading to the Philadelphia area to see Pennridge linebacker Phil Picciotti.

Finally, Ryan and T-Frank get into the final segment of the week, Ryan Snyder's Best Bets. This week's lineup includes:

-Oklahoma State at Texas (-4)

-Purdue at Iowa (-11)

-Arizona State (-1) at Utah

-Army At Wisconsin (-14)

-Clemson (-14) at Syracuse

-Ole Miss (-3) at Tennessee

-UAB (-15) at Southern Miss

The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}