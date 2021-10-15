BWI Daily: Bye Week Recruiting Trips and Ryan Snyder‘s Best Bets

The BWI Daily Edition wraps up on Friday as it always does with Rivals recruiting insider Ryan Snyder.

This week he tells host Thomas Frank Carr where the Penn State coaching staff will be recruiting during their bye week from Big 10 competition. It's an expansive list that Ryan includes mentioning most of the commits in the Class of 2022 as well as priority players in 2023 through 2025. Ryan himself will be on the road Friday heading to the Philadelphia area to see Pennridge linebacker Phil Picciotti.

Finally, Ryan and T-Frank get into the final segment of the week, Ryan Snyder's Best Bets. This week's lineup includes:

-Oklahoma State at Texas (-4)

-Purdue at Iowa (-11)

-Arizona State (-1) at Utah

-Army At Wisconsin (-14)

-Clemson (-14) at Syracuse

-Ole Miss (-3) at Tennessee

-UAB (-15) at Southern Miss