BWI Daily: AuburnSports.com reporter Chris Clemente previews Auburn

Penn State faces the Auburn Tigers Saturday for its White Out game at Beaver Stadium, and to get a better sense for Bryan Harsin's squad, host Thomas Frank Carr brings in Christian Clemente from AuburnSports.com to give a preview of the team.

First T-Frank gets Christian's view on how the White Out atmosphere is viewed by someone who has never been to Beaver Stadium and what he's expecting.

They then talk about the impact of Harsin and how he's changed the program since taking over for Gus Malzahn.

Their offensive breakdown includes: Has Auburn's offensive line improved? Just how good is Tank Bigsby? Are there any other skill position players to know? What are Christian's impressions of Bo Nix as a passer in the new Auburn offense?

Then they transition over to the defensive side of the ball to examine the strength of the team. Christian and T-Frank discuss whether or not you should take the production of the first two weeks seriously or not, their production at linebacker, before finishing on the strength of the defense, the secondary.