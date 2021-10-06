BWI Daily: An in-depth look at PSU-Iowa with a Hawkeyes expert

The Oct. 6 edition of the BWI Daily goes in-depth on the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes as John Steppe of The Gazette in Iowa City shares his knowledge about the team ahead of Saturday's clash with No. 4 Penn State.

Host Thomas Frank Carr interviews Steppe about what has happened so far this season for head coach Kirk Ferentz's team and the strengths and weaknesses of the roster.

T-Frank starts off by asking the main question that every Penn State football fan has been asking this week: Are the gobs of turnovers for the Iowa defense going to continue? Is this unit as good as their production? Steppe gets into the details.

From there, the pair discusses

--Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell and just how unique of a football player he is at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, and Iowa's linebacker history in general.

--Iowa's front four and rush defense.



--Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's attack. How good is running back Tyler Goodson this year? Has he lived up to expectations? They also discuss Rimington Award candidate Tyler Linderbaum, how he's become one of the best centers in the nation.

--Finally, they have a long discussion about Spencer Petras and how he's taken a step forward this year. Is it for real? Do Iowa fans believe in their starting quarterback? T-Frank and John discuss and also some key players and matchups for Penn State that will help decide the game.