BWI Daily: A PSU FutureCast, how rumors impact recruiting, best bets

Despite an 0-2 skid in the middle of the Big 10 season, Penn State is still pushing strong on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2023. Rivals recruiting insider Ryan Snyder joins the Thomas Frank Carr on the BWI Daily to log another FutureCast for the Class of 2023, the second in as many weeks.

They also discuss the decommitment of Jordan Allen, a three-star cornerback prospect out of Louisiana. T-Frank asks Ryan for a quick breakdown of the timeline and what happened, but they spend most of their time focusing on what happens next for the Class of 2022 and how Penn State can use that particular scholarship. Ryan also gives T-Frank his thoughts on how much this turn of events stings for the Nittany Lions on a scale of one to five.

Finally, T-Frank and Snyder discuss how James Franklin's response to the rumors this week has either calmed the fears, or left commits feeling uneasy about the future of Franklin at Penn State.

After wrapping up recruiting, they get into Ryan's best bets of the week. The games include: North Carolina at Notre Dame (-4), Michigan (-4) at Michigan State, Florida vs. Georgia (-14), Kentucky at Miss State (Pick Em), Ole Miss at Auburn (-2), Texas at Baylor (-3) and Penn State at Ohio State (-18.5)