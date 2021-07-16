BWI Daily: A closer evaluation of the Nittany Lion linebackers

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, as the Nittany Lions' 2021 season continues to quickly approach.

In today's episode, T. Frank tackles the same question our BWI staff took a crack at Friday regarding one of the most crucial elements of necessary improvement for Penn State.

Will the Nittany Lion linebackers be improved as a unit from its performance during the 2020 season? Will the position switches and time to practice as a group - as opposed to the abrupt departure of All-American Micah Linebacker last August - be a differentiating factor? Can Ellis Brooks emerge as a steadying force in the middle this year?

Join T. Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more about Penn State's linebackers and his evaluation of the group as a whole.