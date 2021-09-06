BWI Daily: Three side stories from Penn State's win at Wisconsin
It's time for the first BWI Daily of Ball State week.
Host Thomas Frank Carr starts Week 2 with a final look back at Week 1 as he takes you through three quick notes about Penn State's win at Wisconsin that are interesting to note going forward but had less impact on the game because the Nittany Lions got a win over the Badgers on Saturday.
T-Frank starts with the running back rotation and comments on how James Franklin and company used their deep stable of backs in a game where the offense was looking for a spark early. He then notes that there was one particularly quiet group of playmakers on the football field for Penn State that didn't make the impact we were all expecting them to.
Finally, he looks at one key player on defense that we learned the most about on Saturday.
The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
Check out our latest episode below:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
