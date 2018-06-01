Now, with Moorhead gone to Mississippi State, taking Charles Huff with him, and Josh Gattis off to Alabama, what will the promotion of Ricky Rahne to offensive coordinator, Ja’Juan Seider to running backs, David Corley to wide receivers, and Tyler Bowen to tight ends, and Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator mean?

Penn State head coach James Franklin experienced the most turnover on his staff this offseason since the conclusion of the 2015 season in which he welcomed Joe Moorhead, Tim Banks, and Matt Limegrover into the fold.

There are certainly a ton of avenues to consider when a staff features an offseason shakeup like Penn State’s did, but I think the crux of it really can be narrowed down to a single idea that differs wildly from the last instance of staff turnover:

Stability.

This is a Penn State program that, though it would argue vehemently that it hasn’t reached its highest goals of competing for a national championship, is still very much enjoying its current trajectory. A Big Ten Championship with the first Rose Bowl berth for the program in nearly a decade in 2016, followed by a season in 2017 marred only by two losses by a combined four points, but one that was still capped with a 35-28 Festa Bowl win, is some momentum that Franklin did not want to upset.

And so when the hires are evaluated as an entire group, the elements of familiarity and consistency are two themes that stand out immediately, especially when it comes to Rahne’s ascent. This is a guy that is not only known well to Franklin as a colleague all the way back to Vanderbilt and Kansas State, but he’s also well-known to the rest of the Nittany Lion roster.

That counts heavily in the minds of this Penn State program.

Having started his Penn State stint as the quarterbacks' coach, Rahne has two full years working directly with quarterback Trace McSorley already under his belt. Penn State is counting on that continuity to pay off, both in terms of Rahne’s acclimation and deep-dive apprenticeship under Moorhead’s system as well as in his comfortability with McSorley and the rest of the room.

Granted, a bowl game is hardly a body of work to judge from, but Rahne’s debut as full-time offensive coordinator produced 545 yards, 25 first downs and 35 points in the Fiesta Bowl. And maybe, more importantly, all of the identifying pillars that have led to Penn State’s offensive success the past two years - explosive plays, ball security, and points - did not seem to skip a beat in that game.

As Franklin had described last December upon the announcement of the hire, that really was the critical element to the decision. Said Franklin, “It’s about being able to continue to build on an exciting style of football that we're playing on the offensive side of the ball.”

Having coaching veteran Phil Galiano already in place and with the program made Charles Huff’s departure with Moorhead a relatively seamless transition for the special teams' coordinator, replacing Huff with a familiar face that had already been in the Lasch Building working as a defensive consultant for a year. Former Penn State graduate assistant Tyler Bowen taking over the tight ends, following a few years at both Fordham and Maryland, also brings continuity.

Of the relative newcomers to the Franklin coaching tree family, David Corley was a past interview of Franklin’s for the receivers coach job at Vanderbilt and brings with him the immediate aura that a stint at Army football provides. And finally, Ja’Juan Seider, an assistant at both West Virginia and Florida, was brought on to handle the running backs and has that pedigree at other reputable Power Five programs that Franklin values.

No doubt, on last month’s Penn State Coaches Caravan, Franklin indicated a palpable sense of disappointment at some of the decisions that he considered lateral moves by his former assistants. “One of the things I would say to that is, we've lost a number of assistants for lateral moves, and that can't happen,” said Franklin. “We've gotta make sure that we're not losing assistants for lateral moves. If they're leaving to become coordinators, if they're leaving to become head coaches, then that's wonderful. But at a top ten program, like we are now, we shouldn't be losing to programs for lateral moves.”

But the comments aren’t in any way reflective of Franklin’s attitude toward his new hires. Taking an inevitably challenging situation of staff turnover and fighting it by holding onto as much continuity as he possibly could, Franklin brought in a mix of experience, youth, and the stability he's hoping will help maintain the successful momentum established through the past two years.