Who were some breakout performers and newcomers this spring that fans should be aware of, and specific to the early enrollees, how did Micah Parsons fare?

If I had to pick just one, I think certainly redshirt freshman wide receiver K.J. Hamler would emerge with a consensus as the talk of the spring from a “breakout” perspective. And given the need at wide receiver, it stands to reason that his performance came at a time when Penn State was really counting on seeing a spark there.

Fellow redshirt freshman wideout Mac Hippenhammer made the most of his Blue-White Game performance, hauling in a pair of touchdown receptions. The running backs as a group seemed to inspire confidence among teammates through the spring, including that of heir apparent Miles Sanders.

And defensively, while they wouldn't really fall under the category of a "breakout," some of the assertions made by James Franklin toward Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor at safety, and Amani Oruwariye at corner, are probably items that are a bit of a relief to Penn State fans fearing the outcome of sending four secondary starters to the NFL this offseason.

All that said, few would debate the fascination that true freshman, early enrollee Micah Parsons brought to the program this offseason.

But for as much of a major talking point as he's been through the spring, some of the comments made by Franklin suggest that, as a coaching staff, they’re in a spot where they’re just trying to decide how to best use him. And really, rising sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos might be a nice reference point from the 2017 season to help explain what that means.

By all accounts last season, Gross-Matos presented himself instantly as a guy that had separated himself from the pack in preseason camp. He could play, and he could play right away, at a position that Penn State typically doesn’t see a guy come out of high school that is ready to produce. What made his situation work, however, was the fact that there were some veteran pieces in front of him that could allow the true freshman to really dial in on being an obvious passing down rush-end.

In other words, let him unleash that raw talent while not overwhelming him, and do so by simply limiting the scope of his role to the attribute he best brings to the table. As the season then progressed and injuries started to mount at the position for Penn State, his role could gradually expand through the meat of the Big Ten schedule.

I think, essentially, that’s where they are with Parsons.

His talent and athleticism are undeniable, as Franklin explained midway through the spring practice period, but so too is his youth and inexperience.

"Micah is doing really well," said Franklin. "Obviously the position is new to him. He can run. He’s got really good instincts. (But) little things like stance and start, he hasn’t really found a stance that’s he’s comfortable in yet which i know sounds crazy but it’s more challenging than you think to be honest with you, so you’re not false stepping. But when he makes a decision he can flat out run and he’s running by people.

"There are times when he’ll backdoor the play and go two gaps back and you really shouldn’t do that. You’re saying no no no but he makes a tackle for a tackle for loss in the backfield, so it’s no, no, no – yes, yes, yes."

It takes years to be the dependable guy at Mike linebacker, one who - if a mistake is made, it’s made convincingly with the rest of the defense following suit to make up for it. Parsons isn’t there, and they know it, so in spite of a few weeks’ reps at Mike linebacker, he ended up moving over to Will by the end of the spring.

"He has a lot of ability. He learns really well. We moved him. We had him at the Mike position but we moved him over to the Will position which is our other box linebacker," said Franklin. "It just takes a little bit off his plate for right now, so it’s going to help him grow and evolve the way we need him to, but so far so good."

He made eight tackles in the Blue-White Game, so it’s a little bit of a look into what Penn State’s coaching staff is dealing with right now. He has to get on the field, but it’s essential that they frame out a role for him that fits his talents and development so that he can have some success, build up his confidence further and let him acclimate fully to a position that he’s never really played before.