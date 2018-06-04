What were some of the biggest storylines going into spring football, and what questions do you think were answered?

The biggest storylines for the spring are the biggest storylines for preseason camp are the biggest storylines for the 2018 season.



In other words, Penn State needs a Mike linebacker, it needs some depth at defensive tackle, and it needs at least one or two unproven tight ends to step up in a very big way. A placekicker will be important, too, but that’s going to have to shake itself out in the back half of this summer.

In the meantime, Brent Pry has his hands full, not so much because he is pigeonholed into anything, but actually because he’s not.

Even when a flawed option exists at a position, if it’s not really close between that option and the next-best behind it, a coach can at least dive in head-first into bringing that flawed starter up to speed. Well, what happens when there is a mix of both flaws and exciting potential for a multitude of candidates at arguably the most critical position on the defensive side of the ball?

Having to weigh what boils down essentially to talented youth and its flaws against experience with less athleticism, Pry and the Penn State coaching staff seemed to point to the entire linebacker group as having a candidacy for the starting Mike job.

Jan Johnson and Jake Cooper represent the older guys that have been in the program and, if Penn State’s coaches had their way, would be the ones they’d want to see step up. Experience and understanding simply can’t be overstated as crucial ingredients to making the position, and the defense as a whole, work. The problem, of course, is that Johnson might not have some of the athletic attributes that make some of the younger guys so intriguing, and Cooper has been chronically plagued by injury. So to bank on a huge August showing from either player seems at least a somewhat dangerous proposition.

Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa are both young and interesting prospects, Brooks having the advantage of a year under his belt compared to Luketa’s few months since arriving at Penn State in January. And, though it seems like the experiment at Mike is over at least for the time being, fellow early enrollee Micah Parsons seems poised to inevitably work himself into the equation at linebacker, whether it’s Mike or at the Will.

Penn State didn’t have an answer going into the spring, doesn’t have one going into the summer, and admittedly might not have one even going into the season itself. Usually, “the right choice” will eventually work its way into the forefront through the passage of time, and Penn State seems to be taking the patient, not-panicked approach to finding that answer.

At DT, Kevin Givens and Robert Windsor would appear to be in line to fill the starting roles vacated by Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran. But Judge Culpepper and P.J. Mustipher, two true freshmen that have been on campus since the early part of May, are already being suggested as possibilities to compete and contribute to the position group immediately.

Tight end we’ve touched on and will continue to discuss at length through the summer. The line is and will continue to be that Danny Dalton’s heavy load of reps this spring was valuable, but no one in the Lasch Building is going to deny that a bunch of missed reps for both Jonathan Holland and Nick Bowers this spring wasn’t the ideal situation. It left the position, and Penn State’s offense as a whole, in a little bit of an experimental phase this spring. No doubt though, Penn State would like to establish a reliable option there sooner rather than later.

Penn State’s spring wasn’t all about unknowns staying unknown, though.

Certainly, I think Penn State made it clear that it was very, very happy with what it was seeing from its offensive line. This has been a slow burn to this point, but as anyone reading this is likely to be well aware, the Lions’ OL had to have been among the worst in the Power Five conferences when Franklin took the job. It was just absolutely decimated by a sanction-related recruiting falloff, and the process of getting that unit back up to speed is something that couldn’t be fixed overnight.

Now, the years of solid recruiting are represented by redshirt sophomores and juniors that have experience, with youthful, talented depth pushing from behind to take their reps. I don’t know if Franklin would necessarily describe it as a perfect situation, but it’s no doubt the best line and is expected to be an actual asset, that they’ve had in the past five years.