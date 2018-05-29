Who will fill the shoes Barkley leaves behind? What kind of step back will Penn State’s offense experience without the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft in the backfield?

With many of Penn State’s upcoming opponents having first-hand experience at the way Barkley can dominate a game plan, both for what he does with the ball in his hands and what he can force defenses into without it, fans will wonder what his absence will mean for this year’s matchup.

Undeniably crucial contributions to Penn State’s offensive success in each of the past two seasons, maybe more important, Barkley was also the attention-grabber that helped free up the Nittany Lions’ other offensive assets.

Iowa did its best, but 28 carries for 211 yards and a touchdown plus 12 receptions for 94 yards later, Barkley proved to be too much for the Hawkeyes. Pitt endured a pair of touchdowns last season, Michigan had to stomach three scores, and even Ohio State watched Barkley skate into the end zone twice at the Horseshoe, once on the ground and another on a kickoff return.

One of the most prolific running backs to ever play for the Nittany Lions, Barkley could be a one-man wrecking crew at times. He cashed in with 53 touchdowns during his three years at Penn State and had nine combined games with 200-or-more all-purpose yards through the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

When opponents’ fans inevitably start looking ahead to their 2018 seasons and Penn State’s presence on the schedule, they’re likely to immediately take note of Saquon Barkley ’s departure to the NFL.

The questions are certainly warranted, but in some ways, they’re also a misguided approach to understanding Penn State’s offense in a post-Barkley world.



Before Barkley's departure, the same question was asked of wideout Chris Godwin, who’d had an outsized role in Penn State’s offense during the 2016 season. It’s just the nature of college football and its ever-changing dynamic to see an established piece missing and wonder how it’ll be replaced.

(To be sure, Penn State’s reality in 2019 without senior signal-caller Trace McSorley at the helm will beg many questions and plenty of handwringing among the faithful, even with an experienced backup in Tommy Stevens prepared and presumed to take over the starting role next.)

But, given an opportunity to digest the loss, the answer is about as you’d expect when a first or second-round NFL draft guy wraps his collegiate career; which is to say, no individual is going to replace the production Barkley brought to the field. He was a do-it-all back for Penn State, routinely breaking off highlight-reel runs and hauling in 54 receptions last season, all while acting as a decoy of the highest order for an offensive coordinator in Joe Moorhead perfectly content to exploit the poisoned choices of opposing defensive coordinators and head coaches.

Still, where does that leave Penn State’s running backs room and the offense as a whole?

Though certainly less experienced, Miles Sanders was Rivals’ No. 1 running back in the country for the Class of 2016. And while expectations are high for Sanders among Penn State fans, the junior-to-be isn’t letting comparisons to his friend and former teammate dictate his approach, a suggestion Barkley strongly advised. “Just be me. Don’t worry about what everyone else is saying,” Sanders said Barkley told him. “Just be me and play like how I play and do what I have to do to help this team win.”

Whether or not Sanders’ two years working under Barkley’s wing will have rubbed off enough to prepare for his role as a feature back will be determined this season, but he won’t be alone in the pursuit, either.

Senior Mark Allen has been a reliable piece in the room for years and an option to catch passes out of the backfield, while fellow senior Johnathan Thomas earned positive reviews through the spring and could work himself into the equation in some capacity during the season. Redshirt freshman Journey Brown is a former Pennsylvania high school champion in the 100-meter dash and continues to generate intrigue, and incoming true freshman Ricky Slade was the nation’s No. 2-ranked back in the Class of 2018, giving the Lions some options.

Highly capable backs that are all eager to make a mark this season, Penn State understands the details of its production are likely to experience subtle change. It remains committed, however, to the same explosive offensive personality that has defined each of its past two years, and confidence is not waning in any way as a result.

“We've got a lot of guys with a ton of talent,” McSorley told BWI this spring. “Our offensive line, I obviously think is going to be as good as it has been in my time here. So everyone talks about losing Saquon and losing coach Moorhead and how much that will hurt us. But you look at it, we get our best offensive line that we've had in five years coupled with guys like Miles and Mark that are explosive backs that can hurt defenses, get big chunk plays, and are spark plug guys. I think we're going to be able to make up that difference that everyone is saying we're going to lose, between the offensive line and the guys that we have at running back.”

In fact, expressing confidence throughout spring practice at the variety and depth of talent in the running backs room, the more concerning losses to Penn State might be those of wideout DaeSean Hamilton and tight end Mike Gesicki. In some respects, by the second half of the 2017 season, most teams had decided Barkley wasn’t going to be the guy that beat them, leaving Hamilton and Gesicki as two primary targets that routinely would.

Tight end does not have an obvious answer for Gesicki’s absence (we'll touch on this more, later), and in terms of reliability, Penn State will look to Juwan Johnson to flourish as a feature receiver with veterans DeAndre Thompkins and Brandon Polk as complements, plus highly anticipated redshirt freshmen K.J. Hamler and Mac Hippenhammer, as well as incoming five-star true freshman Justin Shorter, all having opportunities to make an immediate impact this season.

They’re all names that will join McSorley’s, along with that of new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, in determining the proficiency of the Nittany Lion offense next season.

But having built a system that, at least in theory, isn’t solely dependent on Sanders seamlessly stepping into Barkley’s larger-than-life role, the successes and failures of Penn State’s offense during the 2018 season will be about maintaining a versatile, explosive identity even without its No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.