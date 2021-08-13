BTN bus tour coming to Penn State; Lions top-10 per SP+, more: Newsstand

The Big Ten Network did not make its annual August journey to each of the conference's campuses during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith, Gerry DiNardo, and other members of the outlet are back on the road this year, though, and we now know when they'll be in State College and when the episode will air. ESPN has updated its SP+ rankings with about three weeks to go until kickoff, and the Senior Bowl watch list is out. Let's take a look at the top Nittany Lions headlines and tweets for Aug. 13.

The front of the Big Ten Network's stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Tweets of the day

On Thursday, DiNardo took to social media to say that the bus would roll into State College this Saturday, Aug. 14. The 'B1G Show' episode featuring the Nittany Lions will then air next Monday, Aug. 16, during a half hour special that will also feature a stop at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. It starts at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of PSU programming that day, as the B1G Show airs at 6 and 7:30 while Penn State's 1983 Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia will be on from 6:30-7:30 and the 1985 Lions meeting with Alabama will start at 8 p.m. All times are eastern.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMiBNU1UgMTMgTWljaCAxNCBQU1UgMTYgUlUgMTcgTWFyeWxhbmQg MTggT1NVIDE5IElVIDIwIElvd2EgMjEgTWlubiAyMyBQVTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEdlcnJ5IERpTmFyZG8gKEBnZXJyeWRpbmFyZG8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2VycnlkaW5hcmRvL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI1NTAwNDU3 MzUxNDAxNDc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMSwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj454oOjIE5pdHRhbnkgTGlvbnMgbmFtZWQgdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2VuaW9yYm93bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2VuaW9yQm93bDwvYT4gV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCDwn5GA8J+Srzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR1hFRWY2RERGbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dYRUVmNkRERmw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI1ODU3NDY1OTM4MjMxMjk4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qo8J+aqPCfmqg8YnI+TGluayB0byB0aGUgZW50aXJlIDIwMjIg UmVlc2XigJlzIFNlbmlvciBCb3dsIFdhdGNobGlzdCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dySFJqOFY0aUkiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93ckhSajhWNGlJ PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGVE cmFmdFN0YXJ0c0luTU9CSUxFP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhlRHJhZnRTdGFydHNJbk1PQklMRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBSZWVzZSYjMzk7cyBTZW5pb3IgQm93bCAoQHNlbmlvcmJvd2wpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2VuaW9yYm93bC9zdGF0dXMvMTQy NTg0MTY1NzYzMTY4MjU2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3Qg MTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"Family affair" is the caption Sean Clifford used to share a Penn State football video featuring him completing a pass to his brother, Liam Clifford, during a recent practice.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYW1pbHkgQWZmYWly8J+UkjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbGlhbWNsaWZmNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbGlhbWNs aWZmNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VPb25uTlVXYWsiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VT29ubk5VV2FrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNlYW4g Q2xpZmZvcmQgKEBzZWFuY2xpZmYxNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9zZWFuY2xpZmYxNC9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNTg3NTE5NzMyOTA5MjYy MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Odafe “Jayson” Oweh has received rave reviews all camp, and the list of players and coaches providing it now includes a former Steeler.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jcm9uIFNoYXJwZW5zIElyb24hIEFsd2F5cyBncmVhdCB3b3JrIHcv IEFW8J+SryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbGdVTm9VS1lFTCI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xnVU5vVUtZRUw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg4oCcT1dFSOKA nSAoQEpheXNvbk93ZWgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SmF5c29uT3dlaC9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNTg1Mjg3MDAwODc0MTg5Mz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day