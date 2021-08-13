BTN bus tour coming to Penn State; Lions top-10 per SP+, more: Newsstand

The Big Ten Network did not make its annual August journey to each of the conference's campuses during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith, Gerry DiNardo, and other members of the outlet are back on the road this year, though, and we now know when they'll be in State College and when the episode will air.
ESPN has updated its SP+ rankings with about three weeks to go until kickoff, and the Senior Bowl watch list is out.
Let's take a look at the top Nittany Lions headlines and tweets for Aug. 13.
The front of the Big Ten Network's stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month. BWI photo/Greg Pickel
Tweets of the day
On Thursday, DiNardo took to social media to say that the bus would roll into State College this Saturday, Aug. 14.
The 'B1G Show' episode featuring the Nittany Lions will then air next Monday, Aug. 16, during a half hour special that will also feature a stop at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. It starts at 6 p.m.
There will be plenty of PSU programming that day, as the B1G Show airs at 6 and 7:30 while Penn State's 1983 Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia will be on from 6:30-7:30 and the 1985 Lions meeting with Alabama will start at 8 p.m.
All times are eastern.
The Senior Bowl has released an extensive watch list, and nine Nittany Lions made the cut.
An annual rite of passage for many top draft picks on the road to the NFL Draft, the game is again set to take place in Mobile, Ala., this coming January.
As for the Lions who made it? The list includes
Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Books, Tariq Castro-Fields, Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa, Mike Miranda, and PJ Mustipher.
Not all of them will make the all-star contest, of course, but it's a guarantee that at least a couple will.
"Family affair" is the caption
Sean Clifford used to share a Penn State football video featuring him completing a pass to his brother, Liam Clifford, during a recent practice.
Odafe “Jayson” Oweh has received rave reviews all camp, and the list of players and coaches providing it now includes a former Steeler.
Headlines of the day
Quote of the day
"I think Kalen King is an outstanding corner, to be so young and come in and make so many plays, just adapt to the college scenery so fast. Not many freshmen are able to do that. How he did it and how he stepped in and made a big role on the defense is really impressive.
"He's been doing nothing but skyrocketing in my eyes, so big ups to him."
--
Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., about freshman teammate and fellow corner Kalen King.
*******
