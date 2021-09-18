Bryan Harsin and Auburn eager for White Out Challenge

Coming out of the halftime break at Auburn last Saturday, Alabama State decided to try something bold. Rather than kick deep to the Tigers to open the second half, the Hornets attempted an onside kick, hoping to catch their heavily favored opponent flatfooted. It worked. The Tigers weren’t ready for Alabama State’s trickery, and the Hornets suddenly found themselves just 43 yards from their opponent’s end zone with a chance to climb back into a game in which they weren’t supposed to be competitive. On the sideline, first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fuming. He still sounded upset at his weekly presser two days later. “You’ve got to have yourself ready to play. I don’t care if it’s 11 a.m. or 6 o’clock, it doesn’t matter. You can do anything for four hours,” Harsin said. “It just goes back to what matters. What’s the most important thing? Were our smoothies cold enough that morning? I have no idea. Sometimes we focus on things that don’t matter, and we need to be focused on our execution.”

That might seem like a harsh assessment considering that the Tigers stopped Alabama State on three plays, forced a punt and went on to win 62-0. But Harsin’s complaint had more to do with his team’s upcoming games than the one it had just played. A momentary lapse in concentration might not matter much against Alabama State, but the Tigers understand that none of their weaknesses are going to go unexploited when they face LSU on Oct. 2 or Georgia on Oct. 9 or Texas A&M on Nov. 6 or Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27. Or, perhaps, Penn State this Saturday. The Tigers won’t have a wait until their SEC schedule gets underway to face a Power Five program with the ability to ruthlessly expose any of their deficiencies. The Nittany Lions would be happy to do just that in front of a prime time audience and a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium. The Lions looked pretty good against a couple of solid opponents in their first two games, while the Tigers ran away from two foes that didn’t have much hope of matching up with them. Auburn opened the Harsin era with a 60-10 victory over Akron, and while the Tigers may have gotten off to a sluggish start in an 11 a.m. kickoff the following week against Alabama State, they came alive in the second half, outscoring the Hornets 35-0 in the third quarter alone to end any upset hopes that the visitors may have been entertaining following their onside kick. Auburn is second in the SEC in rushing with 680 yards. Sophomore running back Tank Bigsby is averaging 10.0 yards per carry, and he’s not even the team leader in that department. That would be freshman Jarquez Hunter, who’s averaging 15.1 yards. Junior quarterback Bo Nix is completing 74.4 percent of his passes and has helped elevate the Tigers to third in the SEC in total offense (575.5 yards per game) and first in scoring offense (61 points per game).