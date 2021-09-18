Bryan Harsin and Auburn eager for White Out Challenge
Coming out of the halftime break at Auburn last Saturday, Alabama State decided to try something bold. Rather than kick deep to the Tigers to open the second half, the Hornets attempted an onside kick, hoping to catch their heavily favored opponent flatfooted.
It worked. The Tigers weren’t ready for Alabama State’s trickery, and the Hornets suddenly found themselves just 43 yards from their opponent’s end zone with a chance to climb back into a game in which they weren’t supposed to be competitive.
On the sideline, first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fuming. He still sounded upset at his weekly presser two days later.
“You’ve got to have yourself ready to play. I don’t care if it’s 11 a.m. or 6 o’clock, it doesn’t matter. You can do anything for four hours,” Harsin said. “It just goes back to what matters. What’s the most important thing? Were our smoothies cold enough that morning? I have no idea. Sometimes we focus on things that don’t matter, and we need to be focused on our execution.”
That might seem like a harsh assessment considering that the Tigers stopped Alabama State on three plays, forced a punt and went on to win 62-0. But Harsin’s complaint had more to do with his team’s upcoming games than the one it had just played. A momentary lapse in concentration might not matter much against Alabama State, but the Tigers understand that none of their weaknesses are going to go unexploited when they face LSU on Oct. 2 or Georgia on Oct. 9 or Texas A&M on Nov. 6 or Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27.
Or, perhaps, Penn State this Saturday. The Tigers won’t have a wait until their SEC schedule gets underway to face a Power Five program with the ability to ruthlessly expose any of their deficiencies. The Nittany Lions would be happy to do just that in front of a prime time audience and a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium.
The Lions looked pretty good against a couple of solid opponents in their first two games, while the Tigers ran away from two foes that didn’t have much hope of matching up with them.
Auburn opened the Harsin era with a 60-10 victory over Akron, and while the Tigers may have gotten off to a sluggish start in an 11 a.m. kickoff the following week against Alabama State, they came alive in the second half, outscoring the Hornets 35-0 in the third quarter alone to end any upset hopes that the visitors may have been entertaining following their onside kick.
Auburn is second in the SEC in rushing with 680 yards. Sophomore running back Tank Bigsby is averaging 10.0 yards per carry, and he’s not even the team leader in that department. That would be freshman Jarquez Hunter, who’s averaging 15.1 yards. Junior quarterback Bo Nix is completing 74.4 percent of his passes and has helped elevate the Tigers to third in the SEC in total offense (575.5 yards per game) and first in scoring offense (61 points per game).
Those numbers are based on two games against decidedly overmatched opponents, though, and listening to Harsin’s presser on Monday, one could easily have come away wondering whether his team was 2-0 or 0-2. The complaint to which he kept returning was that his players weren’t necessarily as focused as they needed to be to continue their success now that the schedule is about to get tougher.
“We seem to forget day in and day out for some reason the things that we go over,” he grumbled. “Those things need to end.”
Harsin said he’s optimistic that the team’s visit to Penn State will help in that regard. The Tigers will be making their first road trip of the season, and it will be to a place they’ve never been before; Auburn has only faced Penn State twice in its history and never in State College.
A White Out might seem like the most distracting environment imaginable, but the former Boise State coach is hopeful that being on the road against a top-10 opponent in one of the biggest, noisiest stadiums in the world will ensure that everyone is fully focused on the task at hand.
“We travel 80 guys, and that might be better for us at the end of the day, just more focus because there are less distractions on the side,” Harsin said. “You don’t have your entire team on the field, you don’t have your whole entourage on the sideline, so you have to get that motivation and support from your teammates on the sideline. We need to do a great job and identify what’s happening and know that the other 10 guys around you are going to do their job.
“That’s a big part of preparation, knowing that the guys around you are going to do their job, because there may not be an opportunity to communicate.”
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer once said that the White Out atmosphere was worth seven to 10 points for Penn State. Whether that’s true or not, Harsin said he’s eager to take on the challenge, and he wants his players to approach it that way, too.
“I think that’s what makes college football so special, you get to play in environments like that,” he said. “Embrace it. Be the guy who embraces that and enjoys the opportunity to play in somebody else’s house and to go in there and play good football.”
