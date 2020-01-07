“It’s almost like he's trying to earn a scholarship. And I'm not going to tell him that he has one because I want him to keep competing at a high level.”

“He is such a spark off the bench,” Chambers said. “I really believe he's still trying to prove himself that he's worthy of playing in the Big Ten. So he comes into practice trying to prove that he is a Big Ten basketball player, that he is a high-level player.

The first player off the bench, Brockington has been a breath of life for the Nittany Lions this season and was so again at the Palestra in Philadelphia over the weekend. Dropping 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, the third-year transfer guard was electric offensively and helped the Nittany Lions generate buckets when two of their best scorers, seniors Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, were relegated to the bench with foul trouble in the second half.

For the 14th time in 14 games this season, Izaiah Brockington ’s first game action came a few minutes into Penn State’s 89-86 win against Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Certainly, Brockington has done so consistently in his debut season with the Nittany Lions.



Forced to sit out due to NCAA restrictions during his first year on campus in 2018-19, the St. Bonaventure transfer has quickly established himself as one of the Nittany Lions’ primary scoring options. Currently third on the team in scoring with 10.8 points per game behind Lamar Stevens (16.4 ppg) and Myreon Jones (13.8 ppg), Brockington’s production has come while averaging just 21.9 minutes per outing. He is also the only scorer among Penn State’s top five options who has not started a game this season.

Understanding the dicey situation in front of him Saturday afternoon against the Hawkeyes made Brockington more assertive of his role and responsibility rather than shying away from it, though.

“There was definitely a little bit of a conscious effort just knowing that two big parts of our offense were on the bench with foul trouble,” Brockington said. “Coach has us do that in practice. He has us go through game situations where Lamar or Mike are in foul trouble. So I did know that we were capable of playing without them. I knew I had to come and definitely try to be a little more aggressive and just try to halt the run that Iowa was making at the time. So there's definitely just an extra level of aggressiveness.”

As Chambers suggested previously, that mindset has been beneficial to Brockington throughout his time as a Nittany Lion.

An indefatigable presence at Penn State’s practices and on the court during games, Brockington has looked to score, facilitate when necessary and generate offense through his defense. In spite of his status as a reserve, Brockington’s 17 steals are fourth-highest among the Nittany Lions this season and his 46 rebounds are also fourth.

“Just being a transfer, coming from A10 and everything, I do feel like I have that extra chip on my shoulder to come in and show that I can play at this level, come in and play high-major, Division I basketball,” Brockington said. “So I definitely think about that every time I step on the floor and I just want to come in and produce for our end.”

An evolution that has taken place over years, first at Archbishop Ryan during his high school career, then as a true freshman at St. Bonaventure during the 2017-18 season in which he produced a game-high 20 points in a win against TCU, and now into his Penn State career, Brockington is proving to be a manifestation of the maturation through that time.