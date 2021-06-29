Brisker is PFF preseason All-American, eight Lions crack All-Big Ten teams

Brisker, who has been among PFF's top-graded safeties for two seasons now, returned for a third season in Happy Valley, and PFF is expecting him to be among the best at his position in 2021.

Brisker lost out on a first-team spot to Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton and Northwestern's Brandon Joseph.

He's also one of eight Nittany Lions to be named to PFF's preseason All-Big Ten teams, claiming a first-team spot at safety alongside Joseph.

Jahan Dotson is the only other projected first-teamer on PFF's list, and he made the cut as a punt returner, having earned a second-team selection at wide receiver.

Joining Dotson on the second team is a pair of Penn State running backs. Noah Cain, who returns after missing almost all of last season due to injury, claims one of the spots, alongside transfer addition John Lovett.

Another new Nittany Lion claims their only spot on the third team in Duke transfer Derrick Tangelo, who slides into the third team at one of the defensive tackle spots.

The list is rounded out with three honorable mentions, including Temple trasnfer Arnold Ebiketie at defensive end, along with Mike Miranda and Juice Scruggs at guard.





