The Buffalo Sabres fourth round draft pick will instead opt to return to junior hockey, according to a Penn State spokesperson.

Penn State forward Brett Murray won't be returning to the Nittany Lions in the fall, BWI has confirmed.

Murray never lived up to his billing as a pro prospect after arriving midway through the 2016-17 campaign.



The sizable power forward tallied just six points last season, seeing his playing time dry up significantly as the Nittany Lions came down the season's stretch run.

Penn State won't be losing much production with Murray gone, but Guy Gadowsky and company will be down a physical body capable of making the Nittany Lions difficult to play against.

For a team that doesn't return a ton of size, Murray could be difficult to replace.