"I really built a connection with them," Dinkins said. "Between Coach Terry [Smith], Coach Franklin and Coach [Tyler] Bowen, I feel good about all of them. I'm really excited for them to coach me. To have Coach Franklin as my head coach and Coach Bowen as a tight ends coach is exciting. Then, I have Coach Smith, who I feel like I can talk to about anything. I feel like I've built a real connection with them."

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Dinkins was recruited to play tight end for the Nittany Lions, although it should be noted that he could contribute in multiple ways.

James Franklin and Penn State's coaching staff picked up one of the more underrated prospects in the region Wednesday with the addition of athlete Khalil Dinkins .

A member of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa., Dinkins came onto Penn State's radar during his junior season. He became a serious option for the Nittany Lions this past February when he was offered by the staff. He and his family built a strong relationship with Smith, who recruits the Pittsburgh region, to kickstart his recruitment. With time, Bowen also played a major role in earning his commitment.

Between May 2019 and April 2020, Dinkins earned 18 verbal scholarship offers, although it's been clear for most of 2020 that he would end up at either Pitt or Penn State. Both schools hosted him on multiple occasions, with his last visit to Penn State coming in January for a personal day with the coaching staff. The recruiting win over an in-state rival is also significant when you consider his father, Darnell, played for Pitt in the late '90s before playing nearly a decade in the NFL. It should be noted that Dinkins' brother, Kolin, is a 2022 prospect who's also having a solid season at North Allegheny. If he continues to progress, he also end up playing in college.

Dinkins is the first and likely only tight end in Penn State's Class of 2021. He's the 14th prospect to join the class and the first to commit since linebacker Jamari Buddin committed back on July 17. He's also the fourth Pennsylvania prospect along with wide receiver Lonnie White Jr., offensive lineman Nate Bruce and kick Sander Sahaydak.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dinkins has totaled 340 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns through the first five games of the season. North Allegheny is also 5-0 on the season and one of the top five programs in Pennsylvania for Class 6A. Throughout the spring, Dinkins spent time training with current Boston College quarterback and fellow Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec.

