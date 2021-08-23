Penn State basketball lands coveted recruit, Rivals150 G Jameel Brown

Months ahead of stepping foot on the hardwood for the first game of the 2021-22 season, the Micah Shrewsberry era of Penn State men’s basketball has delivered its biggest win. Announcing his decision via social media Monday afternoon, Rivals150 four-star guard Jameel Brown has verbally committed to the Nittany Lions over more than a dozen offers including Ohio State, Auburn, Xavier, Virginia, Notre Dame, and Minnesota.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dF QVJFP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV0VBUkU8 L2E+IPCfkpnwn6aB8J+QviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV2FkT3Vr QVY0NCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dhZE91a0FWNDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgcmlwbW9tbW9tIChASmFtZWVsQnJvd24xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phbWVlbEJyb3duMS9zdGF0dXMvMTQyOTg1MTU5MDcx MDc2NzYyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjMsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown’s decision will be celebrated within the walls of the Bryce Jordan Center offices of the Penn State men’s basketball program. A top priority for Shrewsberry and his coaching staff, hired in April to lead the Nittany Lions, Brown’s commitment has been long sought. Originally a pledge to Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, having established a strong connection with Shrewsberry in the process while the coach worked with the Boilermakers, Brown ultimately opened his recruitment to revisit his options in the spring. Through that dogged pursuit, the Nittany Lions landed an official visit from Brown this summer that helped establish Penn State’s place as a strong contender to become his choice of college basketball programs. “I felt a real genuine vibe from all the coaching staff and all the guys,” Brown said. “I feel like Coach Shrews and Coach Fisher's vision for the program is definitely what attracted me to Penn State. “I could definitely see myself going there. It was just the feel for the campus, the whole genuine vibe I saw there was what attracted me to Penn State.”