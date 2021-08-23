Penn State basketball lands coveted recruit, Rivals150 G Jameel Brown
Months ahead of stepping foot on the hardwood for the first game of the 2021-22 season, the Micah Shrewsberry era of Penn State men’s basketball has delivered its biggest win.
Announcing his decision via social media Monday afternoon, Rivals150 four-star guard Jameel Brown has verbally committed to the Nittany Lions over more than a dozen offers including Ohio State, Auburn, Xavier, Virginia, Notre Dame, and Minnesota.
The No. 112-ranked overall prospect in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals, Brown (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) will finish his high school career at Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) this season and becomes Penn State basketball’s most highly-regarded commitment since No. 46-ranked Tony Carr and No. 96 Lamar Stevens in the Class of 2016.
“I felt like Penn State was the right fit for me and my future,” Brown said. “When I visited there, I liked it a lot. I liked the feel, the great campus, and my family liked it a lot. So I just felt like it was the best place for me.”
Class Breakdown: Penn State adds third name to '22 class in Jameel Brown
Dereck Lively, Otega Oweh and other Penn State targets win Peach Jam title
Brown’s decision will be celebrated within the walls of the Bryce Jordan Center offices of the Penn State men’s basketball program.
A top priority for Shrewsberry and his coaching staff, hired in April to lead the Nittany Lions, Brown’s commitment has been long sought. Originally a pledge to Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, having established a strong connection with Shrewsberry in the process while the coach worked with the Boilermakers, Brown ultimately opened his recruitment to revisit his options in the spring.
Through that dogged pursuit, the Nittany Lions landed an official visit from Brown this summer that helped establish Penn State’s place as a strong contender to become his choice of college basketball programs.
“I felt a real genuine vibe from all the coaching staff and all the guys,” Brown said. “I feel like Coach Shrews and Coach Fisher's vision for the program is definitely what attracted me to Penn State.
“I could definitely see myself going there. It was just the feel for the campus, the whole genuine vibe I saw there was what attracted me to Penn State.”
Now committed to the Nittany Lions, Brown will have some time before he finally steps foot onto the program’s University Park campus.
Determined to continue work on his body, prioritizing becoming faster and stronger, Brown intends to build on the progress he’d made through the pandemic quarantine of the spring of 2020. Describing the downtime as an opportunity that helped him work on attributes that otherwise might not be available to him, Brown added 20 pounds to his frame.
Upon his arrival, then, Brown hopes to immediately make his mark on the program under the direction of Shrewsberry, who he credited as a major influence on his decision to join the Nittany Lions.
“It’s just his vision and his experience in the NBA,” Brown said. “He helped develop Jason Tatum and Jalen Brown and Isaiah Thomas, a lot of those guys at the Celtics. So I just felt like his vision for the game and me will help me a lot.
“His resume kind of speaks for itself. He went to the national championship with Butler, he's been to the Elite Eight at Purdue, and he was in the NBA too, so I just feel like his experience means a lot.”
Given the opportunity to incorporate that experience and all of its benefits into his game, Brown has charted a course for himself and the program as it moves forward.
“I’m coming to win,” Brown said. “That's really what I want to do at Penn State is win.”
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook