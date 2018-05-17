Penn State added junior college safety JaQuan Brisker to its Class of 2019 Thursday evening.

Just this past weekend, the Monroeville, Pa., native visited Penn State for the first time, along with teammate Anthony Whigan. His coach, Lackawanna College offensive coordinator Josh Pardini, made it clear that the two enjoyed their time.

“They both loved it," said Pardini. "I think Penn State did nothing but help their chances. I know Whigan’s parents were enamored with the place and everything they have to offer. He also likes that the staff isn’t pushy with him. He likes that laid-back atmosphere that they provided.

“JaQuan was very similar. He said he had a great time and really loved everything about it. He's known Coach Smith for years now and I think he did a great job rekindling that relationship with JaQuan. He also had a good day with Coach Pry and Coach Franklin."

Since emerging this past season as a freshman at Lackawanna, Brisker has earned 14 verbal scholarship offers. Alabama, Maryland, Mississippi, Miss. State, Pitt, Utah and West Virginia are a few of the more notable schools. He had an official visit set to Alabama in September, but will no longer take that trip.

Brisker finished the 2018 season with 54 tackles (30 solo, 24 assisted) and four interceptions, two of which he took back for a touchdown. Pardini said that despite the fact that Lackawanna rarely plays freshman, they knew very early in the season that Brisker had to see the field.