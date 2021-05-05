BlueWhiteIllustrated - BREAKING: Lions add Lackawanna DB Tyrece Mills

Listed at 6-foot, 205 pounds, Mills earned an offer from Penn State at the end of March and has quickly moved up their recruiting board. Originally from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Mills was previously coached by current graduate assistant Deion Barnes in 2018 and 2019. During his freshman season, he and his Lackawanna teammates played just two games during a shortened spring season. He has a redshirt remaining and will have to play one more season in Scranton.

Penn State locked in its ninth commitment in the Class of 2022 this past weekend from OL Maleek McNeil , and now the Nittany Lions have added a 10th in Lackawanna College defensive back Tyrece Mills .

"First, I would like to thank God for the blessing I have received," Mills wrote on Twitter. "Without him, none of this is possible. Secondly, I would like to thank everyone who stood with me though this journey. It's been a long hard fought journey trying to stay out of the way in the city to make it to this point.

"There are manny that have dedicate their time to bring out the best in me and to them, I say thank you! I sincerely want to thank my family & close friends for their correction, love & support. A special shout out to coach Nah for being there with me the entire time, not only as my trainer, but as a big brother and mentor as well.

"With that being said, I would like to announce that I am 1000% committed to The Penn State University!"

In the first game of his junior college career, Mills totaled four tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He had 10 tackles in the second game, including two tackles for loss, plus another interception.

Junior college prospects aren't awarded an extra year like those currently on the team this past season, which means Mills will have three seasons to play two at Penn State.

