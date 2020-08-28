Breaking down the top 2022 linebackers
There's no shortage of linebackers across the Mid-Atlantic region for the Class of 2022.
Nationally, Penn State has extended 16 verbal scholarship offers. Of those players, eight reside within 250 miles of State College. That's allowed a few of those players to already visit University Park, while others are itching to get on campus once the dead period is rescinded.
Looking at the scholarship chart, the Nittany Lions have four linebackers who still hold at least four years of eligibility. Micah Parsons has already declared that he won't return, but Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa still have at least two years of eligibility remaining, potentially three if they elect to use the NCAA's waiver.
Extended eligibility could have a big impact on what Penn State does at linebacker and every position if a cap is put in place, but as of now, it's appears as if the staff can take two more linebackers next year.
Below are some of the top players to keep an eye on.
Schools: Penn State, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame Ohio State, Ole Miss Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Barham has been on campus before, attending the Blue-White Game in 2019. He also camped at Penn State as an underclassmen at DeMatha. However, Barham has since transferred to St. Frances, which hasn't been a very fruitful school for Penn State. It's still early here, however, and I would be surprised if he doesn't visit again at some point. As of now, it feels like the Lions should make his top 10, but after that, it's tough to say. Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina and Texas A&M are a few of the schools standing out early for Barham,
