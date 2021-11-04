Breaking down the Maryland Football offense's top schemes

Nittany Nation is back with another one of our new weekly pieces as each week will go over some of the top schemes that Penn State Football's opponents might be running on a weekly basis. This week Nittany Nation Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano breaks down a couple of different schemes that the Maryland offense has ran in their most recent game. **This week we will make these free pieces, but in the future they will be for Nittany Nation subscribers -- SIGN UP HERE**

Doubles Tight Set Passing Play (11 personnel) THE SKINNY: In the 2nd quarter Maryland’s offense comes out in a 11 personnel grouping (1 running back, 1 tight end, and 3 wide receivers) versus Indiana’s 4-2-5 defense (4 defensive lineman, 2 linebackers, and 5 defensive backs) with a cover 2 look in the secondary and the middle of field open. Maryland has a doubles tight set to the field and to the boundary there is a Y (tight end) lined up on the line of scrimmage along with a single receiver. From the boundary, the single receiver run’s a post corner route, the Y stays in to help in pass protection. From the field the slot receiver from the doubles tight set, jet motions from right to left and run’s a swing route as the check down. The inside receiver run’s an over route from right to left in which he is building up to the field. The Maryland quarterback fakes the jet sweep to the slot receiver and find’s a one-on-one matchup with his single receiver running the post corner route. Indiana rolled down to Cover 3 with the middle of the field close and the strong safety coming down to cover the jet motion. The jet motion and play action fake from the quarterback created the necessary space for the single receiver to win the one-on-one matchup. The inside receiver running the over route kept the safety honest since he was running his route within his vision, although he has help over the top.