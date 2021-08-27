Breaking Down the Best High School Games with PSU Prospects: BWI Daily

The quest for players never ends and the Penn State Nittany Lion football program has quite the list of offers out to talent around the state and region for the upcoming recruiting classes. Rivals recruiting insider Ryan Snyder joins host and prospect analyst Thomas Frank Carr to tell you which games to pay attention to this weekend. They start in Harrisburg with the clash between La Salle College High and Bishop McDevitt to see a commit for the Class of 2022, linebacker Abdul Carter, face off against a trio of prospects for future classes.

From there he takes us to Central Dauphin East vs Manheim Township to see two Penn State commits in the Class of 2022, Anthony Ivey and Mehki Flowers, square off in the secondary at receiver and safety. The final in-state game he highlights is Imhotep Charter vs Pittsburgh Central Catholic which has a laundry list of commits and prospects to pay attention to. They also discuss Ryan's article from earlier this week breaking down recruiting classes by average points per player instead of some of the other metrics that value quantity over quality. Ryan and T-Frank also discuss the players they're most eager to get senior season film from for the Class of 2022, as many of them had their seasons last year disrupted by COVID. Ryan finishes his chat with T-Frank by giving a list of interesting games outside of Pennsylvania to pay attention to, focusing on several key prospects in 2022 that live in Ohio and elsewhere.

The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9kYnQ2eS0xMGM1NTFlLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK