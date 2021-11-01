Breaking down Penn State Wrestling's No. 1 recruiting class in 2021
The old saying goes, “getting to the top is easy, staying there is the hard part”. Penn State wrestling reached the top of the college wrestling landscape in 2011, and has not looked back since. Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news