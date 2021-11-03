 NittanyNation - Breaking down Penn State Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-03 13:45:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking down Penn State Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Class

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

As of right now Penn State basketball currently has five verbal commitments in Micah Shrewsberry’s first official recruiting class as head coach of the program.

So far he has secured five verbal commitments, all of which are currently ranked as three-star recruits, with two of them (Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie) ranked within the top 150 recruits in the entire country.

With that being said, Nittany Nation spoke with some of the top analysts around the network to break down what kind of prospects the Nittany Lions are getting in this 2022 class.

“Every bit of 6'4 with the potential to be an excellent shooter with deep range. Can guard multiple positions and is tough. Has to continue to refine ball handling and decision making, but provides size, versatility and shot making in the backcourt.” -- National Hoops Recruiting Analyst Dan McDonald

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}