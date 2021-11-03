Breaking down Penn State Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Class

As of right now Penn State basketball currently has five verbal commitments in Micah Shrewsberry’s first official recruiting class as head coach of the program.

So far he has secured five verbal commitments, all of which are currently ranked as three-star recruits, with two of them (Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie) ranked within the top 150 recruits in the entire country.

With that being said, Nittany Nation spoke with some of the top analysts around the network to break down what kind of prospects the Nittany Lions are getting in this 2022 class.