BREAKING: Big Ten announces alliance with Pac-12, ACC

The schedule components of the alliance will begin "as soon as practical," the announcement reads, and the commissioners of the three conferences have stated that they do not intend to break any existing contracts with media rights holders.

The alliance, unanimously supported by school administrators, includes scheduling components for football and men's and women's basketball, and will involve a collaborative approach to the future evolution of college athletics.

The specifics of the future impact of the alliance on scheduling plans were not detailed in the announcement, other than to see that it will feature "attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries."

The alliance comes shortly after Texas and Oklahoma announced their intention to depart the Big 12 for the SEC. This move could produce the kind of big-time games that would help all three of the conferences involved keep up financially. However, the three conference commissioners declined to acknowledge that the SEC's expansion was the driving force for the move, instead citing a need for stability across college athletics.

That was far from the only consideration, though, as the announcement makes clear. The three conferences also share a determination to protect the amateur model in college athletics, and also fight for expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour discussed the importance of the philosophical agreement between the three parties when she was asked about the subject last Saturday.

"It's all about what brings value," Barbour said. "I'm not just talking about money. Certainly, money is important, but I'm not just talking about money, I'm talking about what institutions or what steps that we could take would bring value to our conference. I do think that there are conferences out there that could bring value from a monetary standpoint, particularly speaking about our television contract and our television revenues. But also, you all know the importance to us and to the Big Ten, this concept around like-minded institutions. The Big Ten really prides itself on being more than just an athletic conference."



Barbour will sit on a committee overseeing scheduling and strategy for the alliance.

Notably, there is no contract binding the three conferences together in this agreement.