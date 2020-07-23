Brandon Taylor discusses journey from flag football to Penn State
There aren’t many things that Penn State freshman Brandon Taylor enjoys more than strapping on pads and getting after it on the gridiron.
Growing up in Lima, Ohio, Taylor got his first taste of organized football when he was just eight years old. At the time, soccer was the only sport he had tried, so his family thought a less physical option, flag football, would be a good way to get his feet wet. That decision ended up having the reverse effect.
“Flag football wasn’t physical enough for me,” Taylor said. “As soon as I started that, I remember, all I really wanted to do was play the real sport. So, my dad got me into the city league team the next year. I actually had to tryout, and I’ll be honest, I remember being real nervous. I was young still and I had never put pads on and all that. I never played any contact sport. I knew none of the drills, nothing like that. Obviously, it all ended up working out. I picked it up pretty quick.”
That he did. By the time Taylor entered high school, it was clear that he had serious potential as a pass rusher. He didn’t start right away as a freshman, but Taylor ended up being a four-year letterman at Lima High School, totaling 25 sacks over the course of his career. But football isn’t the only hobby that Taylor enjoys. There’s another sport on the exact opposite side of the spectrum that he also participates in frequently.
“I’m big into fishing. That’s something I love to do whenever I get time,” Taylor said. “I have a license and all that. I think I’ve been fishing since before I ever played football. That goes way back. It’s a little bit of a stress reliever sometimes, you could say that, but I really just like doing it for sport. It’s fun and you can always find new spots, bigger fish. I love it."
For those that love both football and the outdoors, you won’t find many places better suited than State College, Pa. Taylor realized that pretty early in the recruiting process, visiting for the first time in March 2019. He earned a scholarship offer from James Franklin two days later, and that relationship quickly blossomed into one of his favorites.
Taylor also visited Kentucky, Purdue, Ohio State and West Virginia, but it was a Big Ten rival that ultimately pushed Penn State the most. And no, it wasn’t his in-state school.
“I actually grew up a fan of Michigan. I was never a Buckeye fan,” Taylor said. “But honestly, that was never going to impact me with recruiting. Michigan was one of the first schools I saw, and I really liked it, but I knew I had to find the best school for me and I knew pretty quick that Penn State was going to be that school.”
Taylor took his official visit to Penn State a few months later, June 20-22. It ended up being the only official visit that he used, as Taylor would end up committing to the Nittany Lions a week later, June 28.
“When I went up there, it was just something different. Everyone is real genuine and Coach Franklin goes out of his way to show you what he’s building. Every time I visited there, it just felt right," he said.
Taylor and his remaining 2020 classmates officially joined the team just over a month ago, June 21. He checked in at just under 270 pounds, which is up about five pounds from his playing weight last season. Despite a new position coach, Taylor said that the plan hasn’t changed; he’ll begin his collegiate career at defensive end.
“For right now, they’re planning to keep me at end, but it’s fluid,” Taylor said. “We’ve talked about playing inside. It’s just going to depend on how I progress and how the guys around me progress. I’m down to play wherever they need me.”
Speaking of a new position coach, Taylor added that he had no hard feelings when he learned about Sean Spencer’s move to the NFL. He’s also enjoyed getting to know John Scott Jr., and is looking forward to working with him once preseason practice begins in a few weeks.
“Coach Spence was my guy, no doubt, but I know he had to make the best choice for his family. We’re all trying to get to the NFL someday. That’s part of the business, so I’m happy for him," Taylor said. "I talked to Coach Scott about every week in the spring. It’ll be nice to work with him. I did do a few position meetings with him and the other guys [before enrolling]. I liked what he had to say during those. He’s definitely someone that I can work with.”
