THE LATEST: Maryland legacy Bralon Brown’s recruitment continues to expand. The South Florida-based wide receiver has a growing list of major scholarship offers but doesn’t mind talking about the schools that currently stand out. Below, Brown discusses his favorite programs and which offers he thinks may arrive down the road.





IN HIS WORDS:

ON OFFERS THAT STAND OUT FROM THE PACK:

"Who stands out? Maryland, Auburn, Penn State and Michigan. Those for sure."





ON MARYLAND:

"I love Maryland. I love it a lot. They are one of my top schools right now, going into my junior year. My dad [Donald Brown] being from there and having played for Maryland is a big deal to me."







ON HIS FATHER’S TIES TO MARYLAND:

"He played for years and went to the NFL from there. I visited the campus as a kid. Maryland means a lot to me. It feels like home and always has. My dad isn’t pushing it on me, but I’m just comfortable with it on my own. At the end of the day, I’m picking the school that feels comfortable to me."





ON PENN STATE:

"I went up there on out college tour. It was great and I really like Coach [Gerard] Parker. We’re really close. Also, current penn state wide receiver] John Dunmore is there. He’s one of my mentors and taught me a lot,. We trained a lot together."





ON WHAT DUNMORE SAYS ABOUT PENN STATE:

"He talks about it a lot. He knew he loved it even before he went up there. He wants me to go up there and stay with him this fall."





ON AUBURN:

"I haven’t been up there yet, but my teammate [Elijah Canion] is committed. He tells me how great it is and how beautiful it is. The receiver coach is a real cool dude -- nice. He cares about his players more than he cares about anything else."





ON MICHIGAN:

"I haven’t really talked to them much since they offered. I’m pretty sure they want to contact me, but I’m 2021 aso I have to contact them and we haven’t really talked much yet."





ON OFFERS HE WANTS:

"Man, I want Ohio State bad. I feel like I’m close. I feel like I’m real close. That is one of my top schools. I want Clemson, too. I haven’t made any contact with them yet, though. Oh, and LSU. Those three for sure."



