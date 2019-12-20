Bowen has experience as an offensive coordinator, having served in that capacity at Fordham in 2016. That year, the Rams ranked fourth in the Football Championship Subdivision in both total offense (498.2 yards per game) and scoring offense (40.1 points per game). He’s been with Penn State as tight ends coach for the past two seasons.

The Nittany Lions will have a new offensive coordinator, with Ricky Rahne having left earlier this month to become head coach at Old Dominion. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will call plays in the bowl game, while offensive analyst Kirk Campbell has taken over Rahne’s duties as quarterbacks coach.

Penn State’s matchup with Memphis in the Cotton Bowl will likely be decided, at least in part, by which of those teams adapts more readily to a change in upper management.

“Tyler has done a great job,” Franklin said. “He’s been with me for a long time, since he was a player [at Maryland], and I’m excited about this opportunity for him. We’ve promoted Kirk Campbell for the game on an interim basis to be the quarterbacks coach, and he’ll do a great job. Both of those guys have very bright futures. And obviously the rest of the staff has been jumping in. Ja’Juan Seider does a fantastic job for us, Gerad Parker does a fantastic job, and Matt Limegrover. So everyone’s kind of jumping in and helping.”



Penn State has not yet made a full-time hire for Rahne’s position. Franklin said that a top priority has been to find someone who is compatible with the system that Penn State already has in place.

“We need somebody who is going to be able to come in here and blend,” Franklin said. “We don’t want someone to come in and start all over again. … We’re looking for someone who has the experience as well as the humility to come in blend, to say, ‘OK, what are the things that I have conviction about for me to run my offense that I can’t really change; I need these things to be comfortable calling the offense. And what things can we keep the same from a verbiage standpoint so that the players aren’t having to learn a completely new system? What things can change, and what things can stay the same?’ That’s what we’re looking for, someone who can come in and do that.”

Franklin said that Penn State has given consideration to potential in-house candidates, but he likened the situation to the transition that took place after the 2015 regular season. That year, following John Donovan’s exit, Rahne served as interim offensive coordinator in the TaxSlayer Bowl, but the team hired Joe Moorhead from Fordham to take over on a full-time basis.

One piece of good news for Penn State’s revamped offensive staff is that quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to be healthy by game day. Clifford missed most of the second half of the Ohio State game and sat out the season finale vs. Rutgers with an undisclosed injury. While Franklin said the redshirt sophomore is still not completely healthy, he’s “better right now than he was at the end of the year.”

While the Lions have had to reshuffle their staff for the Cotton Bowl, Memphis is in the midst of its own coaching changeover, as Mike Norvell left for Florida State in early December following a 12-1 season and an American Athletic Conference championship. After initially putting offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield in charge on an interim basis, the school’s administration announced on Dec. 13 that the longtime college and NFL assistant would be Norvell’s permanent successor.

Franklin has been watching that transition from afar and isn’t expecting it to inhibit anything the Tigers plan to do in their first-ever New Year’s Six bowl.

“This program is used to turnover,” Franklin said. “They’ve averaged seven staff changes per year over the past four years. They’ve had at least seven and as many as nine changes on their staff. So what I mean is, their players are used to this. They’re used to coaching changes at this time of year in their program, and they’ve been able to be very successful, obviously, with it.”