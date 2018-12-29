Joining media at the Nittany Lions’ Friday practice in the Orlando area, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen offered that Mike Gesicki’s Penn State career has also helped change the manner in which recruits perceive the position.

The most prolific of the program’s recent stars to make the leap into what appears to be a promising NFL future, Barkley’s impact is not the only one generating dividends beyond his presence at Penn State.

Welcoming a group of 18 commitments including 14 Rivals.com four-star prospects, three three-stars, and five-star running back Devyn Ford, much of the day’s focus turned to the Nittany Lions’ recruiting prowess at the running back position. Having landed a verbal commitment and signed letter of intent from a second elite back just hours earlier, Florida’s Noah Cain, the true impact of Saquon Barkley and his career at Penn State continued to crystallize.

“I think so. I’ve been a part of this system all the way back to Fordham as an offensive coordinator and as an O-Line coach. This is a system that uses the tight end very differently than other systems,” said Bowen. “He is a prime receiver in the pass game, not just a decoy. That has changed overall, and Mike benefitting from his production over the last two years has put us on the scene from a tight end-recruiting perspective.”

Most immediately, that meant the signing of Parkersburg, W.V., tight end Brenton Strange. A four-star rated No. 8 overall among tight ends and 221st among all Class of 2019 prospects nationally, Strange brings physicality and a high ceiling, according to Bowen.

In fact, he could draw some comparisons to the true freshman making arguably the biggest impact with the Nittany Lions this season in Pat Freiermuth.

Named a Freshman All-America selection by a variety of media outlets, as well as an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick by both conference coaches and media members, Freiermuth’s impact was an undeniable one. Finishing the season with 24 receptions for 330 yards and seven touchdowns, the Merrimac, Mass., product quickly ascended the Lions’ depth chart from a backup at the position to its starter for the final eight games of the regular season. In the process, he finished third on the team in receptions and led all Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns.

“He was a very mature player, being a post-grad guy out of high school. He’s done what we ask all of our guys, just get better every week. He continues to do that every week,” said Bowen. “We can ask him to do a little bit more and he’s handled that well. Nothing’s been too big so far and he’s continued to get better throughout the season.”

So too has Bowen been pleased with the performances beyond just Freiermuth’s in his room.

With veterans Danny Dalton, Jonathan Holland, and Nick Bowers all supplanted at the position by Freiermuth while battling varying, unspecified injuries, Bowen still indicated that the impact of the true freshman class of tight ends including Zack Kuntz helped propel the entire group forward.

“(Freiermuth has) just gotten better. It’s not just him. That group’s gotten better every week,” said Bowen. “With bringing in two guys like Freiermuth and Kuntz, the group improved and the competition got better. I think you’ve seen that through every level. We’ve had a lot of contributors out of that group. Different guys, if you look early in the season, we had multiple guys contributing.”

Led by Freiermuth’s 12 games played, each of the Nittany Lions’ five current scholarship tight ends saw action and made at least one reception this season. Following Freiermuth, Holland finished with nine games played, making seven receptions for 114 yards, Dalton played three games, making three receptions for 19 yards, Bowers played in nine games, making three receptions for 18 yards, and Kuntz finished with one reception in his lone appearance against Kent State.

Whichever combination of players appears against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl New Year’s Day, Bowen acknowledged that against the Wildcats’ outstanding defensive edge rushers, his group will have its hands full.

“I think anytime we’re playing a 3-4 team, there’s a little more on our plate. I always say that the tight end is a jack of all trades and we try to master all of them. We don’t try to master none,” he said. “But we want to affect the game in the pass and run and on the perimeter blocking, I think it’s a huge game for us and a huge challenge.”